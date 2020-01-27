Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Tops $734,988.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $734,988.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.01304865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052493 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00212597 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00072350 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001915 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

