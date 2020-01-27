Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.20

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 20031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 21.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

