Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $22,443.00 and $221.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

