OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.18.

OCFT stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

