ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 36.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,344 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $5,223,465. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,674. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

