OKB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $96.32 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One OKB token can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00033569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $117.96 million and $96.32 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.14 or 0.05568129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026890 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127904 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

