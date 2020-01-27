Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 2.8%

Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, 1,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

