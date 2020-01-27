Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $239.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

