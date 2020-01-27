Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

OCSI opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $47,075.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $80,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,422,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,720 and have sold 29,189 shares valued at $221,576. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

