Nxt Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and C-CEX. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $1.74 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005985 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, C-CEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

