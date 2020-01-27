Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.46, approximately 24,802 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd news, insider Reed David sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $618,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

