Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. CIBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,725,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $46,240,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

