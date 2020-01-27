Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $59.78.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

