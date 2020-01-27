Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 955 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $53.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.