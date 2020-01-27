Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,859 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FIX lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

