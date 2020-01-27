Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $217.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.37 and a 52 week high of $223.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

