Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 369,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 854.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 79,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.