Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

