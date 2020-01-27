Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 508,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $239.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $244.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

