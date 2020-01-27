Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.01. The stock had a trading volume of 297,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,215. Nordson has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

