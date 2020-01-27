Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at $106,608,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $75,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.05. 5,247,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

