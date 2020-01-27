Nexty (NTY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,980.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $7,980.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. In the last week, Nexty has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

