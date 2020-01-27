Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Nextera Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 158.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 425,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

