New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the December 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 154,456.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Gold by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,584 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 1,870,669 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price for the company. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

NGD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,294. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.