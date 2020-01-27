Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.28.

NFLX stock opened at $353.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

