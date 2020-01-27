Neenah (NYSE:NP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NP. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NP opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.31. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,243. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 6.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,060,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neenah by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

