NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,647. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $262,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 601.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

