Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE NMM traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. 159,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of 269.43 and a beta of 1.84. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

