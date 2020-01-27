NavCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.33 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.33 million and $31,828.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,209,569 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, cfinex, Binance, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

