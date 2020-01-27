National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.21 and a beta of 1.59. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 20.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Vision by 224.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.