National Bank Financial Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.64.

IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.81. The company had a trading volume of 169,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.63. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 4,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,099.88.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

