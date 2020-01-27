National Bank Financial Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.37. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$10.13 and a one year high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

