National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.14.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.41. 69,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.36 and a twelve month high of C$16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

