Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the December 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAKD opened at $1.11 on Monday. Naked Brand Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Naked Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

