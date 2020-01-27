MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.31. 6,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656. The company has a market capitalization of $332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $44,955.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

