MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $205.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

