MU Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $214.23 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.