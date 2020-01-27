M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $171.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

