MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.14. MRC Global also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 35,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other MRC Global news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

