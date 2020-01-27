Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 2951465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.34.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

