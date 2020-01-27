Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,209,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,585. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -239.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

