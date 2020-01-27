Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 281,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,980 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $60.93. 3,791,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

