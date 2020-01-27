Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,654. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 351,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

