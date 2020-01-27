Monarch Hits Market Capitalization of $68,432.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Monarch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $68,432.00 and $48,607.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monarch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03482282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00124836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,733,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

