Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSEX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,881,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $4,021,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 19.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 65.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

