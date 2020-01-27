Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

