MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 111,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

