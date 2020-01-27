Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Longbow Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Shares of MU traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,733,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.