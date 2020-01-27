Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the December 31st total of 142,500 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MBOT traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 525,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 5.22.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

MBOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

