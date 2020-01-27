Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 484 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,946. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

